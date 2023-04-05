Community rescue volunteers wanted in West Tyrone area

IN an effort to recruit more life-saving volunteers in Tyrone, the Community Rescue Service last week held a public meeting in Omagh Leisure Complex.

A charity which serves as primary responders for high-risk missing persons across the North the Community Rescue Service depends solely on community volunteers.

Having established a division in Omagh five years ago, the small team have saved a number of local lives.

Advertisement

However, they intend on expanding their dedicated team of five volunteers, hoping to build a crew in excess of 30.

Sean McCarry, a regional commander who led last week’s recruitment evening in Omagh, said that more local volunteers would mean more successful local rescues.

“The more local volunteers we have, the more local people we will successfully save,” he said.

“We are the only accredited lowland search and rescue organisation in Northern Ireland and we are involved in over 400 operations every year, many of which take place here in Tyrone,” he said.

While Sean admitted that it was hard to quantify how many local lives were saved in Tyrone last year, he was sure that it was a substantial figure.

“It is hard to put a number on, but there is no doubt that there were many people who could easily have lost their lives had we not been there to respond,” he said.

Turning to the question of what sort of person would make a volunteer, Sean said their criteria was wide and unrestrictive.

Advertisement

“It is all about availability, suitability and capability,” he said. “If you are available, we can help you become more suitability and capable.

“You can start training at 17, going on operations at 18, and, because there are so many different roles that need filled, there is no cut off age for our volunteers.

“While you may not be the right person to deploy during an operation in a boots-on-the-ground capacity, there are a range of other crucial responsibilities that you may be the perfect person for.”

The Community Rescue Service covers all kinds of search and rescue.

“This includes on ground, inland water, bike, boat and more,” Sean said.

“If a person is considered a high-risk missing person, we want to be there to ensure that they are found safely.”

Barry McElduff, chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, commented following last week’s meeting in Omagh.

“It was brilliant to have the outstanding personnel from the Community Rescue Service at Omagh Leisure Complex last week to outline what they do, and inform local people on how they can help,” he said.

“They gave an exceptional account of the charity and it was established that the local recruitment campaign would continue, with further public meetings being arranged to take place in Carrickmore, Fintona and, again, Omagh.

“I hope that we will soon see ten volunteers in Mid Tyrone, ten in West Tyrone, and ten in Omagh/Killyclogher. And from that basis the services can continue to expand.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer, contact info@communityrescue.org.