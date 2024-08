AN Omagh man has been sentenced to community service after causing damage at a bar in the town, Omagh Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Brendan McLaughlin, 39, of Meelmore Drive, faced charges of criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, and threats to damage property.

The incident occurred on December 8, 2023, when police responded to a report from staff at the Copper Tap about a man who refused to leave and damaged the front door, valued at £2,500.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a staff member who identified McLaughlin, whose knuckles were bleeding. He had been barred from the bar and allegedly threatened to smash employees’ car windows.

During his transport to Strabane police station, McLaughlin further damaged a police car by breaking a window and door handle.

CCTV retrieved from the Copper Tap showed McLaughlin breaking the bar door.

Defence counsel Brian O’Sullivan relayed to the court McLaughlin’s apologies to the police and the bar staff for his behaviour.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter sentenced him to 80 hours of community service, 18 months of probation, and £100 compensation.