A DUNAMANAGH man who punched a woman in the face and called her “a dirty fenian b*****,” has been handed a community service order.

Cory Lee Boyle (20), of Lupin Avenue, assaulted the woman on the night of June 15 past. Altogether, he had previously been convicted of two counts of common assault, one count of disorderly behaviour and one count of assaulting police.

On the night in question, the injured party was in a bar with her boyfriend in Dunamanagh. She had received messages from the defendant which she believed to be abusive.

Later that night, Boyle encountered the woman punched her and when her boyfriend tried to intervene, he too was punched.

The court heard that the woman sustained bruising to the jaw and the man, to the upper cheek.

After police arrived, Boyle began to become disorderly on the street, calling officers “scumbags”. He then shoved one officer and after that he was arrested.

Later in interview, Boyle said denied the allegations of assault and said he did not remember the incident.

Defence solicitor, John Fahy, claimed that alcohol had played “a major part” in the incident.

Prior to passing sentence, District Judge Alana McSorley noted, “I’ve read the victim impact report on behalf on the injured party and it has had a significant impact on her life.”

However, the judge also noted the “positive” pre-sentence report completed by the probation service.

“All things considered,” she said, contributed to her issuing Boyle with a combination order, comprising 40 hours of community service and a probation order for 12 month.

She also issued Boyle with a restraining order pertaining to the two injured parties.

“You’re not to harass, pester or interfere with them in any way,” she told the defendant.