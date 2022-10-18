This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Community urged to unite and save hospital services

  • 18 October 2022
Community urged to unite and save hospital services
Voice of Protest - Councillor Donal O'Cofaigh leads the protest against cuts in SWAH services.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 18 October 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Staff recruitment boost for neonatal unit Connolly query dismissed as requiring ‘no further action’ Strabane gift card scheme to help boost local business Support group for road death bereaved to host Omagh meeting

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY