Community welcomes announcement of Lough Neagh action plan

ANDREW Muir has announced an action plan that the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) intend to carry out in order to improve water quality, address the challenges in Lough Neagh and tackle the ongoing blue green algae crisis.

Announced at today’s Assembly meeting, Mr Muir highlighted that many of these actions were already underway and those remaining will be taken forward by his Department as soon as possible.

The announcement includes 20 actions which will form part of the wider Lough Neagh Report and Action plan which is currently under consideration by the Executive, however, the 20 measures announced today do not require Executive approval.

Advertisement

The actions are group into four key pillars including education, incentivisation, regulation and enforcement, which hope to empower knowledge and skills, fund actions which will drive the adoption of behavioural changes, protect the quality of the water, and take strong, meaningful action when compliance with regulation fails.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Muir said, “Whilst the wider Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan remains under consideration by the Executive colleagues I have a responsibility to ensure that the actions that my Department can take are taken and taken at pace. The time for action is now.

“I am committed to improve water quality, address the challenges in Lough Neagh and tackle blue green algae and have already allocated £7.5million towards this, however, further investment will be needed not only in the short but in the longer term. Inadequate funding will have a detrimental impact on implementing the interventions needed.”

The Minister concluded, “The issues surrounding the Lough and the wider water environment are complex and very challenging. Addressing these issues will require changes in our behaviours and practices and I am determined to build and sustain a culture of environmental responsibility fostering an attitude of zero tolerance to pollution.”

Strategic Manager of Lough Neagh Partnership Gerry Darby has welcomed the announcement and described it as a ‘common sense approach’.

He said, ““We feared that there had been much talk about and reporting on the potential plan with little else being achieved however we are very pleased that Minister Muir has been true to his word in developing The Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan which, if approved, brings real and meaningful short and long term solutions to the table.

“I would commend Minister Muir and his Department for their determination in focusing on the sustainability of Lough Neagh. This plan’s goals are attuned with the strategic aims of Lough Neagh Partnership and we would appeal to the Northern Ireland Executive to approve the plan before summer recess as we look forward to supporting delivery of the plan once approved.”

Advertisement

Sinn Féin MLA and environment spokesperson Nicola Brogan has also welcomed the anouncement

“Since last summer, Sinn Féin have been working alongside residents who surround Lough Neagh as well as those who make their living on it to ensure we fully protect its stunning beauty and essential roles in the environment, tourism, fishing and water supply,” she said.

“This has been a long and careful process and we appreciate the patience of all those who call the shores of Lough Neagh home.

“I welcome the announcement of an action plan from the DAERA Minister, and also a financial commitment of £1.5 million from the Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald from an extremely stretched budget to prioritise protecting and restoring the Lough.

“I will continue to work with other parties and the Lough Neagh community to ensure we preserve this national treasure, and to guarantee It can be enjoyed for generations to come.”