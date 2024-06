A SION MILLS community worker has called upon residents in both Sion and Strabane to be extra careful when travelling along local riverbanks after giant hogweed was spotted in the areas.

Andy Patton was speaking out after spying the dangerous plant, which causes severe, painful blisters if touched.

Giant hogweed (Heracleum mantegazzianum) is a plant also called ‘hog’s bane’ or ‘cow parsley.’ As well as causing painful blisters if touched, its sap can also result in purple or black scarring and, should it enter the eyes, blindness.

Mr Patton said, “Every year it’s exactly the same. Giant hogweed spreads like wildfire and there’s the potential for serious injury to anyone who comes near it. I first highlighted this a few years ago when I, Derek Hussey and Stephen Edwards went to the riverbank here in Sion to try and get something done but to no avail. I’ve had a few run-ins with the plant in my time, both as a fisherman and community man and I can tell you, it’s a sore experience if you get the sap on you. It is bad enough when this happens to an adult, I can’t imagine the pain a child would endure; it doesn’t bear thinking about.

“This is an ongoing issue for both angling clubs and people just out for a walk along the river and it needs to be sorted.”

Mr Patton has called on local statutory bodies to have the invasive plant removed from riverbanks. This week the Chronicle contacted both DAERA and Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environmental Team for comment.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that council is aware of the risks posed by Giant Hogweed, and the presence of the species in Strabane and Sion Mills.

A spokesperson said, “Council officers will conduct Giant Hogweed and Japanese Knotweed surveys and management plans of council owned lands and implement control measures to eradicate them from council owned sites. Where Giant Hogweed lies on private land or land owned by other statutory organisations it is the legal responsibility of the landowner to control it. Council can signpost to information on how to effectively identify and manage the problem.”

For further information and how to report sightings of Giant Hogweed visit www.derrystrabane.com