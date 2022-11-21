Conditional discharge for assault on anti-Pride protestor

A WOMAN who punched prominent Republican Gerry McGeough as he was protesting against a Pride parade in Cookstown, has been given a conditional discharge at court.

In a mobile phone video shared widely on social media, Michelle Ann Robinson of Columba Villas in Coalisland was seen approaching Mr McGeough and striking him in the face, as he recited the rosary along with a group opposed to the LGBTQ march which was organised by the Mid Ulster Pride group.

At a previous court hearing, Robinson pleaded guilty to the charge of assault which happened on September 18 last year.

Advertisement

On Friday, District Judge Sean O’Hare handed down the sentence in the case and also raised questions over the request by the Public Prosecution Service for a restraining order against the 45-year-old defendant.

The court heard that Robinson did not have any relevant criminal record.

A public prosecutor told the court that a group of ten males had gathered at the corner of James Street in Cookstown to oppose the gay rights march.

“Police observed a female – Michelle Robinson – walk up to Gerry McGeough, stop in front of him, briefly speak to him, she then hit him on the left cheek with her right hand. Police immediately arrested her for the offence of common assault,” said the prosecutor.

“Full admissions to the offence of common assault were made. When asked about the incident she gave a full and accurate account of what had happened.”

A defending solicitor said it was a matter which Robinson wanted to “put behind her”.

In sentencing, District Judge Sean O’Hare acknowledged the early admission of guilt, but said, “There can be no justification for behaving in the way that you did. Whatever issues there are unresolved in the past, the way to deal with it is not to resort to street violence.

Advertisement

“I am going to dispose of the case by way of a conditional discharge for a period of 18 months. What that means is that this matter is hanging over your head. If you commit any offences over the next 18 months, this case can be brought back and you can be re-sentenced.”

The case is due to come before Dungannon Magistrates Court again on November 21, as the Public Prosecution Service said Mr McGeough is seeking a restraining order against Robinson.

District Judge Sean O’Hare said he wanted further evidence from the PPS to be satisfied that a restraining order was necessary.