A CONSULTATION on the proposed urban sports park for Strabane took place yesterday (Wednesday) amidst hopes that a new state-of-the-art facility could soon be established.

The event, held at the Melvin Sports Complex, showcased site location concept designs and sought input from residents, community groups, and stakeholders. The consultation marks a significant milestone in the campaign to establish a skate park and urban sports facility in the town, reflecting a long-held desire among enthusiasts for such a development.

Liam Cannon, the founder member of Strabane Urban Sports (SUS), expressed his hopes for the project and the positive impact it could have on the community.

“It’s wonderful to see the consultation taking place; it’s a long time coming,” he said. “We are one step closer to bringing change of this scale to Strabane. Countless people I’ve spoken to have said, ‘pity there wasn’t anything like this when we were growing up.’”

The proposed urban sports park – proposed to be established adjacent to Melvin – aims to cater to a variety of wheeled sports, including skateboarding, biking, scootering, roller skating, and inline skating.

Liam added, “There’s is healthy appetite for a skate and urban sports park in Strabane where people can indulge in skating, skateboarding and rollerblading among other things, which I think is evident by the amount of interest for lessons which have been requested through the SUS social media page, and I hope that’s matched by similar interest in the consultation process.”

Speaking ahead of the consultation, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi Barr, remarked, “This is a key element of the design phase of the new Strabane Urban Sports Park project and is an opportunity to speak directly with the project team,” she said.

Aodhan Harkin Chairperson of Strabane Local Growth Partnership added, “We warmly welcome the prospects of an Urban Sports Park being developed here in Strabane.

“There has been significant interest in such a facility for many years and it will be a great addition to the existing outstanding facilities at Melvin Park”.

For further information on the event contact Project Officer Leanne Thompson on Leanne.thompson@derrystrabane.com or 02871253253.