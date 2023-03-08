Convicted sex offender facing over 60 new charges

A CONVICTED sex offender from Omagh has been returned for trial after the number of new charges against him soared from eight to over 60.

In addition, the number of alleged victims has also increased from three to 38, the majority of whom are female, with all targeted through cybercrime offending, despite the accused being banned from accessing the internet as part of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) imposed for previous convictions.

Appearing by videolink for a committal hearing was Ryan Eastwood (29), from Coolnagard View, Omagh, but held in custody since his arrest, originally faced single counts of breaching the SOPO, unauthorised access to computer material and with intent to breach the SOPO, blackmail, causing a person to engage in sexual activity, fraud by false representation, harassment and disclosing private sexual photographs.

However this has climbed to 62 charges, comprising 31 counts of unauthorised access to computer material, eight of attempted unauthorised access of a computer with intent to commit an offence, five of attempting to obtain property by deception, three each of attempted intimidation, attempting to cause a person to engage in sexual activity and fraud by false representation.

There are also two counts each of disclosing private sexual images, breaching a SOPO, attempted unauthorised computer access and obtaining property by deception, as well as single counts of harassment, voyeurism and attempted blackmail.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates between October 2019 and June 2022.

A prosecuting lawyer told Dungannon Magistrates Court there is a case to answer, which was agreed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

Although no details surrounding the circumstances of Eastwood’s arrest were disclosed, the new charges point to 38 alleged victims, the majority of whom are female.

There are also a number of persons who were persuaded to share private sexual imagery of their female partners.

Several charges contend Eastwood managed to access the social media accounts of some victims and in one instance allegedly posed as a victim’s friend in order to obtain sexual images from her.

He is also charged with falsely claiming to be an employee with Ann Summers lingerie company to obtain images from a victim.

The SOPO breach charges relate to Eastwood accessing a device with internet capacity and engaging with females on social media, both of which he was expressly banned from doing, but according to court papers was allegedly going on for almost two years.

At the most recent court sitting, Eastwood did not object to the proceedings and declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge Ranaghan remanded him in continuing custody to appear for the arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court next month.