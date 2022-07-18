Convicted sex offender from Omagh accused of child kidnap

A CONVICTED sex offender from Omagh has been charged with kidnapping and exposing himself to a four-year-old child.

Francis Edward Mitchell (79), of Dunbreen Close, was arrested by police last Tuesday (July 12) and appeared via videolink before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

He is currently subject to an indefinite Sexual Offenders Prevention Order (SOPO) that he received in 2017, when he was convicted of 11 counts of indecent assault and two gross indecency offences involving five boys. These offences were committed between 1986 and 2007, and he received a three-year sentence, one year of which was to be served in custody and the remainder under supervision.

However, he spent just six weeks in custody due to ill-health.

Appearing before the court last Thursday by videolink from custody, Mitchell was charged with kidnapping a four-year-old child and exposing his private parts to the child and breach of a SOPO by bringing the child into his house without reasonable excuse.

Defence solicitor, Padhraic Cunningham, said there was concern regarding the defendant’s address as there could be a reaction locally. He indicated that there have previously been incidents of criminal damage at the property.

Mr Cunningham added, “He is subject to an indefinite order which prohibits him from contact with any child under the age of 16. Some issues arose with community tensions and people of that area are well aware of his case. It was two instances of criminal damage over a long number of years.

“He is a man who stays in his home and his nephew goes to the shop for him. That’s his life, in his home.”

The solicitor also stated that the allegations were denied and there was a short police bodyworn footage which raises issues regarding the charges.

Mr Cunningham applied for bail for the pensioner, subject to a suitable address.

District Judge John Connolly granted bail in the sun of £500, subject to an address agreeable to police. He added that the strict SOPO remained in place.

Mitchell will appear before Omagh Magistrates Court on August 9.