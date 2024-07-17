Cookstown academic talks overlap between mental health and nature

With Lough Neagh having been subjected to its own horror story in recent years, amidst the ongoing ecological crisis that has plagued its waters, one activist who has been at the forefront of efforts to preserve the beloved lough is now calling for local people to share their stories and poems in which they recall their personal connection and memories of the area.

Doctor Louise Taylor is an eco-therapist from Cookstown who studied her PhD in Politics at Queens University, Belfast. Her thesis looked at the overlap between mental health and nature, examining the impact of the ongoing climate and ecological crisis.

“Around the time I started studying, I was spending a lot of time out walking and connecting with nature, recognising how it can help your mental well-being,” Louise explained.

Advertisement

“I decided to get out and about everyday and whilst I knew my physical health was improving, psychologically, it really transformed everything.”

Having been awarded a bursary, and with her research under way, it was around this time that Lough Neagh started showing signs of crisis, with the appearance of blue -green algae.

“In a time of climate and ecological break down, the best way to reclaim your health and well-being is to get involved in pro-environmental activity and ecological activism,” Louise continued.

“It’s all about fighting back collectively, rather than feeling despair.”

Alongside her research, the Cookstown woman was heavily involved in a lot of activism. Having participated in the ‘Right of Nature’ campaign in the west of Ireland, she was also partially responsible for bringing the ‘Fossil Free Careers’ campaign to Queens University, making it the first in Ireland of its kind.

Following this, Louise would run as an independent candidate in the local council election, which would inspire her to form ‘Love Our Lough’ – a community collective that strives to protect, cherish and celebrate Lough Neagh.

Recalling events that lead to the formation of ‘Love Our Lough’, she explained, “I stood in the election to show people that you don’t necessarily have to be voted in to make a difference in the community.

Advertisement

“I had no money whatsoever to back my campaign, but I wanted to see how things were structured from the inside and what those elected were actively doing to tackle these environmental issues.

“As it turns out, I was the only environmentalist running in the election in Mid Ulster.

“I addressed such issues as environmentalism, neurodiversity and women’s safety, and, to be honest, I think a lot of people thought I was completely mad, but a few months later, when the algae crisis on the lough kicked off, they were all over it then.”

It was through this inspiring amalgamation of events that ‘Love Our Lough’ was born.

ECO-FEMINIST

Describing herself as an ‘eco-feminist’, Dr Taylor said that following ‘deep, intensive research’ she decided to put her money where her mouth is and try and build a group capable of protecting the lough.

“Communal love, that’s the idea!” she explained.

“I wanted to start off by looking at what went wrong with previous groups who have attempted to tackle similar environmental issues.

“I certainly don’t see this as a short term thing. Whilst people might come and go, it’s about planting that seed, and allowing it to grow and change.

“Our central, guiding objective based in cherishing, protecting and celebrating the lough that we love. It is about asking yourself what can you can and should.

“If you love something or someone, you want them to thrive, and collectively, we want Lough Neagh to flourish.”

Since the formation of ‘Love Our Lough’, the group have held many events highlighting both the beauty and potential that the lough boasts, as well as the destructive pollution that it has been up against.

“Love Our Lough is about nourishing community spirit,” Louise said.

“Rather than just storming in and claiming that we know best in regards to what needs to be done to save it, it’s more about respecting those who have been doing important work around it for a long time now.

“It’s also about the community and those who grew up around it and share a love for it.”

With plans to launch a ‘Zero Pollution Campaign and Strategy’ to help protect the lough, Louise remarked, “The idea behind a campaign like this would be to simply raise awareness about the ways we pollute the water and how we can stop it.

“Much like quitting smoking for example, it’s about shifting the consciousness of the population. Polluting has to be be considered extremely anti-social.”

Having recently contributed to an academic study which was published by Queens University focussing on the personal and emotional impact that the current ecological crisis is having on those who live locally to the lough, the academic now hopes to publish a collection of writings, poetry, musings and memories from those who grew up around the special body of water.

“Everyone is welcome to contribute,” she enthused.

“So far, I have received a diary input which was written in 1967 by someone who spent the day out on the boat with a fisherman, and another story about a man who nearly drowned.

“It’s real people’s recollections and memories of the lough that we want.

“We are trying to represent the people of the lough as true to its purest essence as possible because the lough is not the algae.

“The algae is the result of late stage capitalism.”

If you would like to contribute your personal memories, recollections or poems about Lough Neagh, or you have any questions about getting involved with ‘Love Our Lough’ you can do so by emailing: louisetaylorecotherapy@gmail.com.