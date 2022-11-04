‘Cookstown bypass scheme is continuing to make progress’

PROGRESS is continuing to be made over the long-awaited Cookstown bypass, the Infrastructure Minister said last week.

The Minister John O’Dowd met with members of Mid Ulster District Council to discuss key infrastructure projects within the council area, including the A5, Cookstown bypass and Dungannon bypass.

In a statement, Mr O’Dowd stressed the importance of the A5 dual carriageway upgrade.

“I am acutely aware of the collision history along the existing A5 road with at least 32 lives lost since 2011. Every one of these deaths is a tragedy and my sincere condolences go out to all those affected,” said the Minister.

“The A5 is also a strategically important route that will contribute to economic growth and improve connectivity across the island so it is important that it moves forward without further delay. My officials have been working closely with the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) and I am pleased to say that a reconvened public inquiry will be held in January 2023. Receipt of the PAC’s final report should then allow a new Ministerial decision to be taken and, subject to the successful completion of all the necessary statutory processes and environmental assessments, construction could then commence in 2024.

“I am also fully aware of the importance of the Bypass scheme to the town of Cookstown and the surrounding area. My officials are continuing to liaise with key stakeholders and landowners and have considered feedback provided on the preferred route of the scheme which was announced last year.

“The specimen design for the Cookstown Bypass scheme is well advanced and the next stages of development will include a draft Direction Order, draft Vesting Order and Environmental Impact Assessment. It is anticipated these will be ready for publishing during summer 2023.”

The minister added, “I am aware of the potential inclusion of the Cookstown Bypass in the Mid-South West Growth deal. My Department will continue to work closely with the Council on this issue.”

Chair of the Mid Ulster Council, Cllr Cora Corry and party colleague of the minister, welcomed the update but expressed frustration over the continuing lack of an Executive.

“I would encourage people to participate in the public inquiry on January 25 in Omagh to make their voices heard,” said Cllr Corry.

“Other projects discussed were getting the A6 gap from Dungiven to Castledawson and the Dungannon bypass on future plans as well as the progress of the Cookstown bypass. Minister O’Dowd is eager to progress these projects but they will need ministerial sign off which cannot happen without an Executive. We need a working Executive now.”

Back in September, the Western division roads manager, Daniel Healy said his team are keen to see the Dungannon bypass added to regional strategic transport network plan (RSTNP).

He told the council that once the RSTNP is published he is “hopeful” there will be clarity on the project’s chance of becoming a reality.