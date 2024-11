A 33-YEAR-OLD Cookstown man faces prison in Dubai over a negative online review he made from his home months before holidaying in the UAE.

Autism support worker Craig Ballentine was arrested three weeks ago when he arrived in Abu Dhabi for a short vacation to visit friends. From there he was transported to Dubai to face charges of slander under the UAE’s strict Cybercrime Laws that prohibit any form of online criticism.

According to the campaign group ‘Detained in Dubai’, in 2023, Mr Ballentine accepted a role as a dog groomer and one of Dubai’s canine salons. He was employed for almost six months before requiring a couple of days off due to sickness. He was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, informed his boss and sent in his doctor’s certificate but she registered him as ‘absconded’ with authorities. After this incident, the Cookstown man put up a review of the business telling his story, allegedly breaching the UAE’s cybercrime laws.

Radha Stirling, ‘Detained in Dubai’ chief executive, said she had reached out to Mr Ballentine’s local MLA, Michelle O’Neill, asking for her help. “We have reached out to Craig’s local representative, Michelle O’Neill to implore her to make diplomatic representations to the UAE’s Ambassador and the Foreign Office,” Ms Stirling said.

She added, “Ballentine frequently engages in voluntary work and has dedicated his life to helping others. Craig needs to get home and get to work. It’s atrocious that authorities are allowing such frivolous criminal reports to entangle visitors in the system. The sheer number of cybercrime reports they receive must be significant. There are no protections or safeguards and people’s lives are being ruined.”

In response, a Sinn Fein spokesperson said, “Ms O’Neill’s office will closely monitor the case and will stay in contact with the family to provide support and advice.”