Cormac Trust has saved lives across Ireland

A LEADING medical professor and member of the Cormac Trust said the “incredible number of lives” saved by the charity is a lasting legacy of the late Brendan McAnallen, who died on Thursday.

The Trust was set up by Mr McAnallen and his wife, Bridget following the death of their son, Cormac, in March 2004 just months after playing a pivotal role in Tyrone’s first All-Ireland title.

Aged 24, the then All-star and Red Hand full-back died suddenly in his sleep.

The Cormac Trust, which was set up in the aftermath of the tragedy, has undoubtedly saved many lives through raising awareness of sudden cardiac death, the provision of defibrillators and increasing provision of cardiac screening.

Professor Peter Mossey, who is originally from Gortin and based at the University of Dundee, has a broad portfolio in clinical treatment, teaching, research, mentorship, administration and sport.

He says Mr McAnallen was “devoted to saving lives” after Cormac’s death.

“I don’t think Brendan ever really got over Cormac’s death,” Professor Mossey said.

“Brendan and Bridget dedicated their lives to the Cormac Trust and the amount of charitable work that they have done has been incredible.

“Beforehand, the level of awareness of sudden cardiac deaths was pathetically low in the general population.

“The advocacy that the McAnallens carried out to raise awareness of the condition has been so important in changing this.

“As a result, much more finance has been invested in diagnostics and research to enable earlier diagnosis of cardiac conditions.”

Professor Mossey said that the Cormac Trust is responsible for the provision of defibrillators at GAA and sporting clubs, schools, cross-community organisations and public buildings across Ireland, and further afield.

“There is no doubt that the McAnallen’s impact has gone beyond Ireland.

“First Responder Schemes are now widespread and people can have use an App to identify the nearest defibrillator.

“These initiatives would not have happend without the advocacy of the Cormac Trust.

“It’s an important lasting legacy for Brendan.”