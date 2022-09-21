Costa Coffee Omagh store set to open later this year

A NEW Costa Coffee store at the Great Northern Retail Park in Omagh is set to open this November.

It is expected that the new drive-thru outlet will lead to the creation of around 20 jobs.

News of the development was first outlined last year on We Are Tyrone.

Advertisement

At that time, the company applied for planning permission from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. It stated that the expectation was for 400 customers daily to come to the store.

West Tyrone MP, Orfhlaith Begley, welcomed confirmation of the new store.

“The investment will create employment and prosperity in the town. It is important that we attract jobs to Omagh town to enable our local economy to flourish,” she said.

“Attracting investment and creating jobs is key to our recovery from the pandemic and to rebuild our local economy.”