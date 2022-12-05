Council develops a £250,000 programme Cost-of-Living initiative

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has developed a suite of initiatives to support residents who are most in need due to the impact of the Cost-of-Living crisis.

A Scoping Study undertaken by the Council identified that families with children, the ‘working poor’, those living with disabilities and older people will be most adversely affected by the crisis.

A key concern for residents at this time is the increase in the cost of fuel, energy and food, and the potential impact these concerns will have on people’s mental health, due to increased anxiety and stress.

The Council has committed £250,000 to implement an extensive range of projects in this current financial year to help alleviate these concerns.

The projects include:

Provision of direct emergency fuel support via St Vincent de Paul;

Financial support for established foodbanks within the District;

Support to schools wishing to offer additional food provision such as Breakfast Clubs and Healthy Snack initiatives;

Small grants to Older Peoples’ groups for luncheon clubs through the South West Age Partnership;

Expansion of the Slow Cooker programme which is delivered by the Council’s Health Improvement Team;

Financial support to Easilink and Fermanagh Rural Transport to mitigate against the increase in the cost of fuel;

A 25% funding uplift for community organisations in receipt of Council funding including Community Premises Support funding;

Additional financial support for the independent advice services in the District – Fermanagh Community Advice and Omagh Independent Advice Services;

Development of a register and provision of financial support for the establishment of Warm Spaces;

Development of a Winter Wellbeing programme;

Provision of further Outreach events including Lisnaskea Library on 07 December 2022, Irvinestown Library on 11 January 2023 and The Patrician Hall (Carrickmore) on February 8, 2023; and

A Warm Coat initiative by Council staff.

Speaking about the cost-of-living initiatives, the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said, “I am very pleased that the Council is implementing these initiatives to the value of £250,000 to support our residents and community groups who are most in need at this time due to the cost-of-living crisis. The cost-of-living crisis will affect everyone, therefore, it is important that the Council has taken these measures to provide this much needed support. The variety of initiatives will help to ensure the key concerns in terms of the increase in the cost of fuel, energy and food will be addressed. As a Community Planning Partner, the Council is committed to ensuring that our residents are healthy and well – physically, mentally and emotionally. It is important now more than ever that we strive to achieve this.”

Full details of the range of initiatives and eligibility are available on the Council website www.fermanaghomagh,com.