Council impressed by pothole-fixing machine

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has agreed to explore the potential of acquiring a specialised machine to address the continuing problem of potholes.

A recent council meeting was told that Louth County Council has invested in a pothole-fixing machine manufactured by JCB, and so far that council has “covered 700 potholes in one month.”

Independent councillor, Bernice Swift informed members, “This machine has a four-part process method – by cutting, cleaning and sweeping then filling the pothole with hot asphalt, which is more long-lasting, Louth [County Council] has repaired 10,000sq metres of pothole-riddled road surface.

“Apply that to our council area and we would be very happy.”

Cllr Swift proposed writing to the Minister for Infrastructure seeking significant investment for the Western Division to acquire the machine because, “our constituents are paying into a central budget they are not in receipt of a service for”.

She added, “The Stormont statement isn’t fixing the potholes and we as councillors are very frustrated with issues not being addressed.”

Concluding, Cllr Swift stressed any procurement for purchasing the machine must be human rights-compliant as she claimed, “JCB products have been used in the destruction of Palestinian villages in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and should not be used.”

This was seconded by Cllr Sheamus Greene, Sinn Fein, who described it as, “A great idea.”

Ulster Unionist councillor, John McLaughry has encountered the machine and described it as a “tractor-driven by one operator, with its own safety features.”

He continued, “It would benefit Roads Service, who could free up employees for other work. It does four times the work of our road teams.”

The chair, Cllr Barry McElduff, felt the proposal was “very innovative”, adding, “It’s worthwhile reminding the public that the council doesn’t have a duty or responsibility for fixing potholes, despite nearly everybody thinking we do.

“It’s the Department for Infrastructure [which bears responsibilty], and we lobby them as an elevated voice, but that’s all we are. There is a confusion out there [on this issue].”

Members were in agreement, with two abstentions.