Council prepares to strike the rate

RATEPAYERS will find out if rates are to be increased with the council set to decide the new figures.

A special council meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, February 9 to discuss the new district rate for residents and businesses for the forthcoming financial year of 2023/24.

Rates are a property tax paid on domestic and business properties, based on the value of the property which is determined by Land and Property Services.

Of the total rates bill, approximately 58 per-cent is paid to the Northern Ireland Executive to support the provision of frontline public services by central government including roads infrastructure, education, health and law and order.

The council receives the remainder which is put into local services.

A Fermanagh & Omagh District Council spokeswoman said, “In the current financial year (2022-2023), funding raised through the rates has enabled the council to deliver a range of service for residents and visitors to the district.

“As part of its wide provision of services this year the council has convened 58 committee meetings at which councillors make decisions on the direction of the council, including expenditure to deliver services which meet residents’ and business’ needs.

“The council continues to face soaring utility costs and increases in the costs of doing business.

“Work has been ongoing with councillors and officers for months to review the council’s budgets and identify priorities for expenditure to enable the council to continue to provide its statutory services.”

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 9 at 7pm, and it will be available to view on the council’s YouTube channel.