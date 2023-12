MEMBERS of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have rejected an invitation from the Cabinet Office to receive a free portrait of King Charles.

A proposal to accept the portrait was put forth by DUP Omagh councillor, Errol Thompson, who argued that the monarchy transcends politics, and the invitation was not a political gesture.

UUP councillor, Victor Warrington, seconded the proposal, urging that rejecting the portrait would be ‘childish’ and would not reflect a ‘shared island’ example to the public.

However, in opposition, Sinn Féin Erne East councillor, Seamus Greene, launched a counterproposal, contending that accepting the portrait contradicted the council’s policy on displaying political symbols. SDLP councillor, Adam Ganon, seconded this proposal, expressing agreement with the stance against accepting the portrait.

Ultimately, a vote was conducted, with 12 councillors in favor of receiving the painting, and 22 agreeing not to accept the portrait