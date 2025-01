THE presents have been opened, the decorations are (almost) down and a lot of us are nursing sore heads after ringing in the New Year, yet talk has already turned towards March and St Patrick’s Day.

Derry City and Strabane District Council this week issued a plea for those interested in taking part in Strabane’s annual St Patrick’s Day parade to don the green and get behind the initiative.

The annual parade is one of the highlights in the town’s social calendar, with a multitude of residents lining the streets to see street performers, bands, community groups, sporting clubs and schools all rejoice in celebrating Ireland’s national saint.

Advertisement

Council are asking all interested parties, whether they be on the stage or as part of the important behind-the-scenes staff to get in touch by emailing ashleigh.devine@derrystrabane.com to be sure of booking a spot on one of Strabane’s most-loved days.