FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is seeking input from the Dromore community to develop a well-being action plan.

A meeting has been arranged for tomorrow evening (Tuesday), and the council is encouraging local community groups, club representatives, and interested parties to attend.

To date, the council has developed 14 community well-being plans across the district, working with local people and organisations on themes such as community health, outdoor recreation, biodiversity, recycling, climate change, community safety, and good relations.

A council spokesperson said, “A community meeting to help develop a Dromore Community Well-Being Action Plan will take place on Tuesday, October 1, at 7pm in Dromore Sports Complex. We invite community groups, club representatives, and anyone with an interest to attend and help identify community needs and actions that can be delivered in collaboration with the local community and statutory partners.”

The council defines community well-being as the physical, mental, social, and environmental health of people living in a shared area.

“The action plan aims to enhance resilience, empowerment, and sustainability in local communities.

“These plans are being rolled out with support from community groups and statutory partners to ensure a collaborative approach for the benefit of all,” the spokesperson added.