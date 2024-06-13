Council silent on the source of Omagh’s mysterious hum noise

AN investigation has traced what is believed to be the source of a humming noise in Omagh, and while an industrial organisation has been spoken to, their identity remains secret.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council commissioned an expert noise consultant after residents were caused considerable distress, and with the noise apparently increasing at night, many were unable to sleep.

Back in April, John Boyle, director of community and wellbeing, told councillors an investigation was launched following complaints, however, “Unless there are formal, public legal proceedings, we would not be naming the source of that noise.

“We will work with businesses or organisations in order to ensure that noise is reduced and that it goes away completely.”

At the recent regeneration and community committee meeting, Mr Boyle explained how the first complaint was received in August, 2023, followed by a further ten over the course of the investigation.

He said, “This was complex, as the noise could be produced from a number of sources including within one business.

“We employed a specialist expert consultant and used a recording of the hum.

“A detailed examination was carried out on the recorded noise in order to identify acoustic tones, then compare it within the Omagh area.

“We were able to hone in on a specific spot, and undertook a targeted screening exercise with a number of industrial businesses using equipment on a 24-hour basis.”

Mr Boyle pointed out the noise “wasn’t audible every night, and was linked to atmospheric conditions, making the investigation very difficult”.

He continued, “However, a particular premises became the focus, and environmental health officers engaged with the management.

“While nothing was absolutely concluded, the noise did cease in a sense, but we will keep the complaint open and under review over the next number of months.

“I think it is more of an issue with atmospheric conditions in autumn time.”

‘Can of worms’

Committee chair, Cllr Stephen Donnelly, Alliance, told councillors, “I proposed this investigation back in November when I didn’t realise what a can of worms I was actually opening.

“While there has been a fair bit of sensationalism surrounding this, the complaints and concerns in Omagh have bean very real, and it’s very much the duty of this council to look into noise pollution.

“I respect the work the team have been doing.”

Sinn Féin’s councillor Barry McElduff said, “This was a real noise nuisance issue for very many families.

“While levity was never far away, it was sometimes ill-placed, because it was a serious issue.

“One question – to which I presume the answer is ‘No’, because the investigation is still live – are there legal proceedings pending such as enforcement action against the alleged source, which isn’t named?

“It’s suggested it was an industry with the operation of a fan or ventilation-type equipment.

“From day one, locals had their suspicions and named to me and others of their beliefs [of the source of the noise]. A visit was carried out and specialist equipment used.”

He further enquired, “Did the alleged source take any corrective action after the visit and monitoring that caused the noise to stop, such as non-operation of particular equipment late at night?”

Mr Boyle replied, “In terms of legal action, there wouldn’t be enough evidence in order to inconclusively say a certain business, so far.

“Whether the alleged source took action is not something we are aware of. But we will continue to keep this under review.”

Concluding the discussion, Cllr McElduff said, “I’m hopeful at least the chapter of the saga of ‘the Omagh Hum’ has come to an end.”