Council strike to be suspended

AGREEMENT has been reached to suspend the impending strike by workers at Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Due to begin on Monday and lasting for four weeks, the industrial action over pay and working conditions by members of Unite the Union would have paralysed council services, it has been predicted.

However as of this afternoon (Friday), it is understood that the strike will at least be suspended, after the union agreed on an improved offer by council – inclusive of various adjustments.

Advertisement

A special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council will now take place on Tuesday for councillors to agree those adjustments and then Unite will ballot members.

“It has been suspended until further adherences next week,” Strabane independent councillor, Paul Gallagher confirmed.

“The processes whereby council management and unions have met and conducted meaningful negotiations to avert this strike, which would have had such a huge impact on services, has to be welcomed.”

Also commenting was Strabane Sinn Féin councillor Michaela Boyle.

“We welcome notification from the unions that they have agreed to suspend their planned strike action for the next four weeks to allow for further discussion on an improved pay deal for our council workers,” she said.

“It’s welcome news that we are close to a resolution that meets the needs of the workers and allows important services to continue running as normal.”