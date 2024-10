THE wave of local opposition against an unpopular piece of proposed health legislation continued to gather momentum this week, as dozens of peaceful protestors gathered outside the Grange Park council offices.

Inside the local government building on Tuesday evening, the council’s regeneration and community committee discussed the Draft Public Health Bill for Northern Ireland, which includes provisions that could, in the event of an emergency, empower the state to detain, quarantine and forcibly vaccinate individuals.

The draft bill also states an imperative that any measures that impinge upon personal freedoms should be proportionate to the perceived threat to public health.

After some debate, committee members resolved to rescind the council’s initial submission made to the public consultation on the draft bill last month, acknowledging that the original response was ‘insufficiently critical’ of the draft legislation’s potentially drastic impact on local people’s civil liberties, as enshrined in the Human Right Act 1998.

As well as voting to revoke council’s ‘imperfect feedback’, two ancillary proposals were also passed: One to write to the Department of Health (DoH) as early as possible to inform them of the council’s decision; and another not to send DoH a letter composed by council officials prior to the meeting.

concerns

Using specially granted speaking rights to address the committee, and members of the public seated in the viewing gallery, Dr Jo Deehan said, “I am speaking as a health professional. I am aware of the widespread public concerns regarding infringement of human rights and civil liberties (that could flow from this bill if enacted as legislation), and that is something I take extremely seriously.

“I believe that the proposals within this consultation document would seriously damage the doctor-patient relationship, which is based on trust.

“There is no medical body that I know of that would support forced vaccination.

“Medical treatments are always with the consent of the patient.”

Following the meeting, Roisin Gilheany, a spokesperson for some of those who picketed outside the building,, said, “Many local people are outraged and shocked by the draconian proposals contained within the consultation that pose significant risks to the inalienable rights of our community.

“The imposition of forced medical tests and vaccinations has no place in our society.

“We must learn from the mistakes of lockdown and listen to those people who have been bereaved and harmed by vaccinations. There must be informed consent.

“We are delighted with the council’s decision to reverse their decision to support this (draft) bill and hope that the party leaders will now listen to the people and request that Mike Nesbitt withdraws these proposals.”

There will be an protest against the draft bill at Belfast City Hall on Saturday at 12pm.

The UH understands that several buses will be departing from Omagh and its surrounding areas, including one from Carrickmore. VIBS NI (Vaccine Injured and Bereaved NI) are also holding their awareness event in Stormont’s Long Gallery on Monday, October 14, which happens to be the same day the consultation on the draft health bill ends.