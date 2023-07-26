Council urged to develop neglected Clogher beauty spot

MID Ulster District Council has been urged to seize the moment and do all it can to progress a tourism project in a ‘beautiful part’ of the Clogher Valley.

Speaking at a meeting of the local authority’s development committee, Cllr Frances Burton told the chamber she attended a meeting of the Sliabh Beagh partnership and urged officers to follow through with plans discussed at the meeting for work at Lumford’s Glen.

Outdoor Recreation NI (ORNI) has been appointed as consultants for a feasibility study that will look at developing walking, cycling and equestrian activity in the area.

Cllr Burton praised council officers’ efforts ensuring that council gets all it can from the partnership and told the meeting progressing the Lumford’s Glen project had been discussed.

“This is a beautiful part of Clogher Valley and I think this is the perfect opportunity to get something done up here. If we are ever going to do it, it is going to be as part of this partnership.

“Our staff worked really hard in ensuring this area was included in this work. It is open glen and we want to have it as safe as we can.

“It is right on the doorstep of Knockmany, where we have the public toilets, so I just want to propose that we proceed in trying to get additional studies in place in order to get it progressed.

“If, at all possible, I would really encourage our social media channels to publicise this consultation. It really is about ensuring the like of Knockmany Runners and people in the area know they need to feed into it.”

Council’s assistant director of economy, tourism and strategic performance, Fiona McKeown, told the chamber that further development of this project would require more conversations with the local authority’s senior leadership team.

Council’s strategic director of communities and place, Ryan Black, added it would be useful to “have a more detailed conversation offline” and told the committee a report would be brought back “if necessary”.