A SION Mills community worker has condemned anti-social behaviour in the village at the weekend which saw a children’s playpark left covered in rubbish.

Andy Patton was speaking out after the fly-tipping, which saw torn open rubbish bags, crisp wrappers, soft drinks cans and even soiled nappies littering the area.

Mr Patton has now appealed for Derry City and Strabane District Council to review security measures by locking the park at night.

He said, “I absolutely condemn what happened at the weekend. This was an isolated incident which should not have happened. When this particular park was at the planning stage, I lobbied council to build a higher fence and to appoint a key-holder to lock the park up at dusk each evening and open it in the morning to ensure that no anti-social behaviour would occur. I was turned down on both measures.

“It is now incumbent on council to implement these measures. The actions of a couple of misled children has affected the whole community but it is something which can be easily remedied by locking the park at night.”

Sinn Féin councillor Aintaine O’Fearghail also condemned the dumping, urging people to ‘cherish and respect this brilliant facility.”

“This park is a godsend,” he said.

Council were approached for comment and a spokesperson confirmed that the rubbish had been cleared away on Monday following a request by Cllr O’Fearghail.

The spokesperson also confirmed they would indeed review security at the play park, adding, “We would urge anyone responsible to show respect for this key community resource in Sion Mills and to consider the impact of their actions. It is an offence to dump indiscriminately and appropriate action will be taken against anyone found littering or dumping.”

“The public can report incidents of littering and fly tipping to Council’s Enforcement Team at 028 71 253 253 Ext 6868 or e mail wasteenforcement@derrystrabane.com.”