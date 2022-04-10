Councillor urges vigilance as thefts continue at cemeteries across South Tyrone

By Adam Morton, Local Democracy Reporter

A COOKSTOWN councillor has called for Mid Ulster District Council’s environment committee to issue an appeal asking the public to be vigilant of suspicious activity in the district’s graveyards and cemeteries.

Speaking at a meeting of the committee on Monday, April 4, Councillor Trevor Wilson thanked staff for the recent work they have done at Cookstown cemetery, describing the work as a “great job for everybody concerned”.

However, he noted there is still a lot of thieving taking place and claimed more items had been taken from graves over the past two weekends.

“Plaques and ornaments go missing and one lady left flowers on her husband’s grave, realised she had left something behind, had gone home and by the time she had come back the flowers were away,” he said.

“It is just something that when people are out walking they could perhaps keep an eye out and see if there is anything suspicious happening.

“I think an appeal should go out from this committee on the matter.”

Backing this suggestion, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson noted he had previously requested the council explore the idea of erecting CCTV at cemeteries and asked for an update on the progress of the report that was to be presented to members.

“I would just like an update on the possibility of putting CCTV at Cottagequinn Cemetery but probably it could prove useful at most of the cemeteries in the district.

“There was a report to come back on whether that was possible or not and I am just wondering where that is at and if we will be getting it soon.”

The Chair of the committee, Councillor Wesley Brown told the chamber officers would “check that out” to see where the report is at and bring it to the committee as soon as possible.

Thefts from graves is also a major problem in Clonoe, where CCTV is to be put in place at the cemetery.

Canon Benny Fee made the announcement last month, saying there has been a “long litany” of thefts from graves over the last few years.

“It is not what the parish had budgeted for but needs must. I am not entirely happy about CCTV in a cemetery that should be a place of privacy and peace. However this interference has to stop,” said the priest.