Councils are ‘fully committed’ to delivering Riverine Project

DONEGAL County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council have said they are fully committed to delivering the beleaguered Riverine Community Park Project.

In a joint statement this week, the local authorities outlined their collective regret that the cross-border project has not yet come to fruition, despite the scheme being awarded €11.77 million in funding through the Peace IV programme – monies which were ultimately lost as planning difficulties meant the project could not be completed with deadline.

This week’s statement though, confirmed that the councils are jointly working up a further funding application for the Riverine through the PEACEPLUS Programme.

The Riverine project consists of a new public park encompassing both sides of the River Foyle to include a park and community building at Lifford, a public park and nature trails at Strabane and a new pedestrian bridge over the river.

“Unfortunately, the delivery of the project was significantly delayed owing to the complexity in securing the required planning consents and licences across both council areas and as a consequence it was concluded that the project could not meet the delivery timeframe for the PEACE IV programme,” the statement read.

“While it is hugely disappointing for the communities in Lifford and Strabane that Riverine was not able to progress further through the PEACE IV programme, Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council are fully committed to the delivery of a new shared space linking the communities of Lifford and Strabane as soon as is possible.”

The application through the PEACEPLUS Programme must be submitted by September 7 next.

“This presents a significant and very timely opportunity to complete all the good work and activities in continued partnership with the community,” the statement continued.

“The issues which delayed the progress of the Project under the PEACE IV programme are largely resolved with planning consent now confirmed by An Bord Pleanála for the Lifford park and bridge and planning consent expected for the Strabane park works and bridge later in the coming months.

“Foreshore licences from respective government departments are awaited and it is anticipated will be delivered in a timely manner and well within PEACEPLUS Programme timeframes.

“Both councils are currently reaching out to community groups seeking confirmation and demonstration of continued support for the Riverine project and are therefore engaging with as many community groups and wider stakeholders as is possible to secure letters of support.

“We are seeking the support of all involved as we jointly strive to deliver this much needed and anticipated community facility for the people of Lifford and Strabane and wider area.”