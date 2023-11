A COUNTRY music legend visited a rural Tyrone townland at the weekend to officially open a brand new community defibrillator.

Philomena Begley received an even-warmer-than-usual welcome when she arrived in Sixmilecross on Saturday to unveil the new piece of lifesaving equipment which has been installed in the community’s iconic red phone box.

Located at the bottom of Tursallagh Road, the famous phone box was disconnected in 2018, leaving locals mourning the end of an era.

However, determined to save the beloved landmark, and to bring a potentially life-saving amenity to the area, in the summer of 2023, plans got underway to restore the kiosk to all its former royal red glory, and transform it into a shelter to house a new community defibrillator.

On Saturday, local people turned out in strong numbers to witness the moment those plans came to fruition, when the Queen of Irish Country cut the ribbon, marking the beginning of a new, safer era for the community.

Speaking with a spokesperson for Tursallagh Community Association, they explained how the project was brought about by a combination of lottery funding and community spirit.

“Firstly, we would like to thank all the help given in the Phonebox AED project.

“It is impossible to thank everyone by name that contributed their time, energy, resources, and invaluable advice or research.

But it was all gratefully appreciated.”

They did, however, go on to directly extend their gratitude to Sean Ellison of Bio Render Care, McGarrity Bros, Kieran Tierney, Stephen Tierney and Son Painting, Padraig McPhillips of McPhillips Glazing, Noel Hurson and all the staff at Signworks.

“We would also like to add a special mention to all the local residents that volunteered for the CPR/AED training provided by the invaluable Termon Community Responders over several nights in Loughmacrory Community Centre.

“And, of course, a massive thank you to the wonderful Philomena Begley for agreeing to open it to the public.

“We are delighted to finally have the kiosk restored again; up and running for modern use, where it will continue far into the future to act as a community landmark.”