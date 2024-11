COMMUNITIES across Tyrone gathered to honour Remembrance Sunday with commemorative events, paying tribute to those who lost their lives in service.

In Omagh, a solemn gathering saw 54 wreaths laid at the cenotaph on Drumragh Avenue, as local people came together to remember the town’s war dead.

Among those taking part was senior PSNI detective John Caldwell, who was injured in a gun attack outside Omagh in February 2023.

Advertisement

Then, on Monday (November 11) morning, the anniversary of the end of World War I, a special remembrance service was held at Omagh High School. This service offered an additional opportunity for reflection and remembrance, marking Armistice Day with respect and solemnity.

The Royal British Legion organised Sunday’s main commemoration, attended by retired and active service personnel, youth groups, silver bands, and many members of the community, including those with personal connections to the fallen.

Reflecting on the day, which included an interdenominational service in Omagh Academy, Omagh’s Royal British Legion chair, Derek Shields, said, “It was heartening to see such a big crowd.”

“There was a lot more people at the cenotaph this year than there has been for the last few,” said Mr Shields, a veteran from Artigarvan.

“Everybody was turned out to perfection, dressed and prepared to the highest standard.

“I would like to thank Deputy Lord Lieutenant Emer Murnaghan OBE and DCI John Caldwell KPM for taking the inspection. It was noted how well the schools, cadets, both army and air, girl guides and boys brigade were all turned out.”

Advertisement

The morning began early at Omagh’s Royal British Legion, where youth groups and bands assembled, before marching to Omagh Academy, where a nondenominational service was said.

“On behalf of all officers and commitee members, I would like to thank the Churches Forum, especially Rev Jane Nelson, Rev Eleanor Hayden, Rev Graham Hare and Father Eugene Hasson for delivering the service.”

The church then emptied and the exiting congregation became a parade, led by the Murley Silver Band and Omagh Protestant Boys Band, as they moved to the cenotaph on Drumragh Avenue, via Market Street and Bridge Street.

“A big crowd assembled there, which was heartening to see. Sometimes when you organise these things, you wonder why you are doing it; you wonder what it is all about. But when you see all the young people and other members of the community coming along to pay their respects, you are reminded what it is for. It really pick you up. It filled me with immense pleasure to see so many on parade; quite a while since I saw it so busy,” Mr Shields said.

“Thanks also to the bugler, the wreath bearers, everyone from the Royal British Legion, and the PSNI and Cenotaph Guard for all their help on the morning.”

Concluding, he said, “It was good to see there are still so many people who want to honour those who paid the ultimate price.”