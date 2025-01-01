Court told Omagh man is a ‘massive risk to the public’

A prolific offender currently on bail for a serious hit-and-run has been remanded in custody following a near-identical incident on St Stephen’s Day.

Darren Callaghan (36), from Ballynahatty Road, Omagh, is charged with driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident in which injury was caused, and failing to report this to police.

He also faces charges for having no insurance or Vehicle Test Certificate, failing to stop for police, failing to provide a breath specimen, and possessing drugs.

He is further charged with assaulting two police officers, resisting arrest, and causing criminal damage after he was detained.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

He explained that police received a 999 call at 5:15 pm on December 26 in relation to a hit-and-run collision at Kevlin Road, Omagh.

‘WHIPLASH’

The injured party was pulling out of a car park when a grey jeep collided with him, causing whiplash and significant damage to his vehicle.

The jeep made off at speed, and officers located it parked close to Callaghan’s home.

As police pulled alongside, they identified Callaghan in the driver’s seat, and he immediately accelerated away.

A pursuit commenced, but he refused to stop, instead making a sharp left-hand turn, causing the jeep to go off-road and crash into a field, damaging a wooden fence and two metal gates in the process.

A fence post ripped through one of the jeep’s front tires, leaving it bogged down in the field. Callaghan got out and made off on foot but was quickly detained. However, he kicked out at two officers and headbutted one.

A glass of beer was located inside the car, and there was a strong smell of alcohol. The defendant failed to provide a breath sample, and when searched, a bag of white powder was found in his pocket.

Objecting to bail, the officer said Callaghan is already facing near-identical charges, which occurred in August, involving another ‘hit-and-run’ with elderly victims.

There was also a struggle in that incident when police detained him, and he likewise failed to provide a breath specimen, insisting he wanted to be seen by a medical professional before doing so.

The officer told the court that, if released, there was a risk of reoffending.

“There are 76 previous convictions, of which over 25 are very relevant to these offences. He has numerous breaches of bail and court orders. He is also in breach of a suspended prison sentence, and there have been warrants for his arrest.”

‘MASSIVE RISK’

“It is very concerning as he is presenting a massive risk to the public. He’s a driver and understands his own obligations, but these are two road traffic collisions where damage and injury were caused. Police don’t have any faith in him.”

“He continues to reoffend, isn’t taking any responsibility, and refuses to abide by any bail conditions.”

A defence solicitor said Callaghan accepted breaching bail and pointed out that he was the victim of a very serious assault around 18 months ago when he was effectively ‘left for dead at the roadside’, which has left him with severe physical and psychological damage. He urged bail to be granted with all conditions the court saw fit to impose.

However, District Judge Steven Keown refused, stating: “The defendant has shown he quite simply cannot be managed safely. He has a complete inability to abide by bail conditions and presents a risk of harm to the public.”

Callaghan was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link at Omagh Magistrates Court on January 7.