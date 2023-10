A NURSING student has expressed ‘remorse’ for causing a road traffic accident which caused serious injuries to the occupants of another car.

Michelle Coyle (27) from Donaghanie Road, Beragh faced two charges of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

On June 20, 2021, just after 2.30pm, police received a report of an RTC on the Donaghanie Road outside Beragh.

The fire and ambulance services also attended the crash between a Peugeot 308, driven by the injured parties, and a Volkswagen Golf, driven by the defendant.

The crashed occurred as the injured party observed the Golf stopping on the opposite of the road, awaiting the Peugeot to pass by before turning right.

However, when the injured party was within two metres, the Golf suddenly made the right turn, causing a head-on collision.

The court heard that the collision caused one of the injured party to sustain ‘tear drop fractures’ in her spine, with the other injured party sustaining fractured wrists.

Defence solicitor Stephen Fitzpatrick, under the instructions of Fahy & Co, told the court that Coyle is ‘remorseful’ for the injuries caused.

However, District Judge, Bernie Kelly, said there ‘is no magic wand’ for the severity of the spinal injuries, which she stated can be ‘lifelong’.

The solicitor told the court that Coyle is an ‘industrious young lady’, who is currently studying her degree in nursing, and has taken ‘positive’ steps since the incident two years ago.

The court heard that the incident was a ‘wake up call’ for the defendant, who is now ‘more cautious’ when driving.

However, Judge Kelly reaffirmed the ‘serious charges’, and told Coyle, “Had you been driving any faster, you could be sitting wondering how many years you would be getting.”

Judge Kelly gave Coyle a 200-hour community-based disposal, with the stern warning that if she did not comply with the terms and probation team, she would face an ‘immediate custodial sentence’.

Additionally, Coyle received a 12 month disqualification from driving, with the forfeiture of her Volkswagen Golf.