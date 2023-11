A DUNAMANAGH man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of possessing indecent images as well as attempted child sexual communication.

Jack Edward Dougherty (27), from Lisnaragh Road, admitted a total of 16 charges, comprising two counts of intentionally attempting to sexually communicate with a child for his own sexual gratification on both September 5 and 6, 2021.

The remaining 14 counts relate to possessing indecent child images, which occurred on January 31, 2022.

Advertisement

No details surrounding the circumstances of the case were disclosed at Dungannon Crown Court, where Dougherty spoke only to confirm his identity and to plead guilty to each charge in turn.

A prosecuting lawyer said a decision had been taken not to proceed with a number of additional charges, which are to be left on the court books.

Judge Brian Sherrard decided pre-sentence reports were essential given the nature of the charges.

Defence counsel advised a psychiatric report would also be sought.

“Every effort will be made to ensure this is provided in a timely fashion.”

Dougherty was ordered to sign the sex offender register before leaving court and remanded on continuing bail of £600 to return for sentencing next month.

In addition, he is to reside at an address known to police and must have no contact with anyone aged under 18 without the prior approval of Social Services.