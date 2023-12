A NURSE who mistreated three elderly patients at an Omagh mental health ward has been sentenced to three months in jail.

Anna Kelly (55), of Legamaghery Road, Fintona, now a former staff member of Ash Villa at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, admitted ill-treating two men and a woman while they were receiving treatment at the facility over a three-week period in June 2020.

Kelly had initially denied the offences, before entering guilty pleas on the day her contest was due to be heard.

Today, Omagh Magistrates Court heard that the first offence occurred on June 6/7, when Kelly forced an elderly woman’s shoes on to her swollen feet, making her victim cry out and make faces in pain.

Around a week later, the defendant was observed blocking an elderly man from exiting his bed and leaving his food on his bedside table to go cold, while tending to him on a one-to-one basis. When a second nurse joined her, Kelly attempted to force feed the man, resulting in him spilling food out of his mouth as he was unable to swallow the large quantities given.

Then, on June 21, another man was physically forced by Kelly to sit down on the toilet despite refusing and not needing to.

The man then became distressed and lashed out at the nurses when the defendant forced him onto a wheelchair and put him in the hallway by himself.

He was found by another passing nurse and he tried to get out of the wheelchair, falling over in his attempt.

He again lashed out at the nurses trying to help him and a ‘last resort’ decision was taken to tranquilise the distressed man.

The following day a report was made by a student nurse to the ward manager, who referred the matter to the police.

Kelly was subsequently arrested and denied the allegations at police interview.

The prosecution noted that they believe that Kelly’s actions were ‘reckless, but not deliberate’, a point that defence counsel Damien Halleron reinforced.

Acknowledging the families of the victims, Halleron noted that the nurse of 27 years had no previous convictions and entered guilty pleas.

He said that Kelly has since shown remorse and apologised to the families of the victims, who are now all deceased.

While the barrister did note that a physical examination had shown no permanent injuries had been caused, he also acknowledged the distress caused.

In explanation of Kelly’s ‘disgraceful’ behaviour, he alluded to the ‘crisis’ time period of Covid-19 in 2020. Halleron noted that the ward at the time was ‘understaffed’ and ‘under-resourced’.

He further explained that Kelly had two elderly parents and was ‘terrified’ of bringing Covid into the ward to the patients, but also taking it home to her own elderly parents.

Judge Magill noted the 27 years Kelly served as a nurse but said that these were ‘three extremely vulnerable people who needed care’.

“We have to demand that those who care do so with compassion, concern and understanding,” said Judge Magill.

“There is no room for your behaviour with not one, but three, elderly vulnerable people.

“We must use this as a deterrence, to show the message that this is not tolerable to society, and show people in care and their families that this is not okay,” he added.

Kelly was sentenced to a three month custodial term with a lifetime ban from caring for children or vulnerable adults.

However, she was subsequently released on her own bail of £100, pending an appeal against the sentence.