A CONVICTED sex offender is believed to have fled to Portrush after assaulting a photographer outside Omagh Courthouse.

Gareth Kitchener, previously of Millbrook Gardens, Castlederg, was convicted of breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) last Thursday.

The 46-year-old was sentenced to three months in custody, though he was released the same day due to time already served.

Kitchener, a father of four, was previously convicted for sexually touching a 13-year-old girl.

Upon leaving the courthouse, Kitchener, with his face covered, allegedly shoved a photographer into oncoming traffic, damaging their camera.

Following the assault, Kitchener reportedly breached his bail and SOPO conditions by leaving his new undisclosed address, where he was supposed to reside.

Police made multiple attempts to locate him but were informed by a neighbour that he had not been at the residence for over a week. Authorities believe he travelled to the North Coast during this period.

Kitchener was arrested on Tuesday of this week and brought before Dungannon Magistrates Court, where police objected to his release on bail, citing further SOPO violations, including unsupervised contact with his children. His defence argued that Kitchener had been attempting to avoid public scrutiny due to rising tensions and a recent arson attack on his former home.

District Judge Paul Copeland revoked Kitchener’s bail, expressing concerns over his disregard for bail conditions and the public’s safety. Kitchener has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on September 3 to face charges of assault and criminal damage.