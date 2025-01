TWO teenagers accused of subjecting a random female to a horrific sexual attack in an underground car park while each kept watch for the other, have been returned for trial.

Appearing for a committal hearing were Mariano Luis Dos Martins (18), from Sloan Street, and Alcino Soares (19), of Braeside, both in Dungannon, who are jointly charged with rape on September 10, 2023.

Martins faces a second count of rape as well as attempting to possess an extreme pornographic image.

Soares is further charged with sexual assault and stealing a SIM card from the complainant.

A prosecuting lawyer told Dungannon Magistrates Court there is a case to answer, which was agreed by District Judge Francis Rafferty.

Both accused spoke only to confirm their identities and that they understood the charges.

They declined to call witnesses or give evidence on their own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

Judge Rafferty remanded the pair on strict continuing bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on February 11.

Lawyers for both accused previously informed the court they are putting forward a defence that all sexual activity was consensual.