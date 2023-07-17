Covid inquiry told of pandemic ‘planning gap’ in the North

THE UK Covid-19 inquiry has heard how the absence of a Stormont Executive hampered the North’s preparations for the pandemic.

The inquiry is focusing on Northern Ireland this week, and its preparedness in the run-up to the pandemic.

Stornont did not function from January 2017 to January 2020, and health officials have argued this affected the North’s preparedness for health emergencies.

On Tuesday, former First Minister, Arlene Foster, gave evidence in London where she was asked whether the lack of having Stormont up-and- running affected the North’s ability to combat Covid-19.

Baroness Foster replied, “I think there was a reduced resilience, and I believe the Westminster politicians, who were in charge of Northern Ireland ostensibly from a sovereignty point of view at that time, should have been made aware of that difficulty, and should have acted.”

She added, “Because if there is a gap in resilience in part of the United Kingdom, surely that should concern the government of the UK, in terms of where there are gaps, whether that’s in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.”

The former First Minister said that the impact Covid had on families across the North has ‘stayed with her’.

She added, “The devastating impact that Covid had on so many families in Northern Ireland stays with me because it was a devastating impact.

“Many people lost loved ones in devastating circumstances that have been set out by the bereaved families’ statement. I want to take this opportunity to give them my condolences, and my sympathies.”

Robin Swann, pictured, served as the Stormont Health Minister from the eve of the pandemic in January 2020 until the Executive’s collapse last year.

Mr Swann was the first politician from the North to give evidence to the inquiry. He said that the absence of Stormont ministers was ‘unacceptable’.

The UUP MLA said, “ It is also unfortunate that we’re back in that situation again, where we don’t have a functional executive or a Minister of Health at this point in time.”

Meanwhile, former Stormont Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, gave evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday, July 12.