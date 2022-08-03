Crime gang behind keyless car thefts in Tyrone

FRESH security appeals have been made to motorists, after 35 keyless cars were stolen across the North during the last 11 months.

In south Tyrone at least six of these sophisticated thefts happened in and around Dungannon, Castlecaulfield, Galbally and Moy in the first few months of this year, while a failed attempt in Bush was captured on CCTV.

This week, detectives said they believe that due to the ‘repeated pattern of offending’, that the car thefts are the work of an organised crime gang.

“With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob. They only need to be within a few metres of your car key to get the signal, even if it’s inside your home,” said Detective Inspector Bell.

“We are urging the public to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars. The cars these thieves target are usually extremely expensive, so the loss is great.

“We are actively looking for these criminals and cracking down on these crimes. As part of this, we are arming the public with the knowledge of how they can out-smart them by taking some precautions to protect their property.”

Police have called on car owners to take a number of steps to secure their vehicles, including; keeping car key (and the spare) away from the car, doors and windows; put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag; turn off wireless signals on your fob when it’s not being use; use a steering wheel lock or car alarm.