Crowds gather for Palestinian protest

CROWDS of locals gathered at the Tinnies in Strabane on Monday evening, in a rallying cry of support for the people of the Gaza Strip, following the escalation of war between Palestine and Israel.

Bedecked in flags, kufiyahs and messages of support, the protestors took part in the event, which was organised by the local Strabane Are Palestine (SAP) Group.

As crowds descended at the Tinnies site, one of the organisers, Grian Ní Dhaimhín addressed those present, outlining the reasons for the rally.

In a defiant mood she said, “Events which began on Saturday need no explanation as Palestinian resistance fighters fought back against the Israeli apartheid regime of ethnic cleansing, torture, murder and violence, quite literally bulldozing their way out of their prison…

“Gazans and Palestinians have a right to resist their situation, no matter what the western media tell us. Those forced to leave in the previous decades of Israeli occupation have the right to return to their homeland, a homeland they began to reclaim last weekend, forcing those living on comfortable homes on stolen land to flee.”

On Saturday morning, Hamas-led Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired some 3,500 rockets into Israel before infiltrating the land, attacking settlements and military installations. This followed months of hostilities including attacks by Israel and clashes in Jenin and the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, sacred to both Jews and Arabs.

Yesterday (Wednesday) the death toll in Israel had reached 1,200 – while more than 900 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

On Monday in Strabane, following a rendition of ‘Something Inside (So Strong)’ by Maeve McElduff, Grian Ní Dhaimhín took aim at the Israeli government, branding them “a band of criminals” whilst confirming that “We stand with the Palestine resistance, its people and the diaspora.”

Speaking after the event, Grian said, “Myself and Róise were glad to see so many people from different political groups, backgrounds and all ages turn out at short notice and show their support. It was nice to see a moment of pride manifest itself as so many took time out on a busy Monday evening. The emotion was palpable. We were proud to be able to facilitate this coming together and thankful to so many who showed support, spread the word and provided equipment.”