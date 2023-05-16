Cuts could lead to job losses and closure of local childcare services

FUNDING cuts to early learning and school-age childcare will mean job losses and possible closure of services, local groups have warned.

A swathe of cuts has been announced by the Department of Education, which will have a massive effect on local childcare and early education services.

One group, Camowen Smart Kids, has said that if alternative funding is not found, the group may be forced to close its doors after 24 years of serving the Beragh and Carrickmore areas.

Smart Kids is currently supported by Bright Start funding, but the group has been told this will end next month, on June 30.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, the group’s manager, Julie McElduff, said that the loss of Smart Kids would have a ‘massive impact’ on the local area.

Ms McElduff said, “We are fully-funded by Bright Start funding.

“We use the money we receive on wages, and it pays for most of our running costs.

“But we have been told by the Department that our funding will end on June 30, and that alternative funding will not be coming.

“So, we have decided that to remain open, we will have to reduce our service hours, and increase our costs. If we do not get alternative funding, or become entirely self-sufficient before June 30, we will be forced to close.

“Our parents are already finding it hard, and we do not want to increase prices, but we have no other choice.”

The Pathway Fund – which was established to provide early learning education for free in disadvantaged areas – will also stop on June 30.

One of the groups that avail of the fund is St Brigid’s Playschool in Mountfield. They use the money to pay for services aimed at children between two and three-years-old.

If alternative funding, is not available the playschool says it will be forced to shut and three staff will be made redundant.

‘devastating’

Playschool leader, Roisin McCullagh told the UlsterHerald that the loss of the service will have a ‘devastating effect’ on the local community.

She said, “The service we provide has been a great success; the way the children have come along has been fantastic.

Unfortunately, however, we’ve been told that the funding we have for this project is ending.

“This loss will be devastating for local parents. Mountfield is a community with high levels of social deprivation, and it is areas like ours that are worst affected by these cuts.”

Roisin has urged local politicians to get back to Stormount as soon as possible and reverse the cuts.

She added, “Politicians need to get back to work. It amazes me that they can simply get away with not doing their jobs.”

West Tyrone MP, Órfhlaith Begley has said that the loss of funding will have a detrimental impact on our local community.

The Sinn Fein MP said, “Our local organisations, including Camowen Smart Kids, are at risk of losing their Department of Education funded Bright Start School Age Childcare Grant, which has only been extended to June 30.

“Bright Start has played a significant role in supporting parents with quality childcare and their employment commitments, and therefore it is deeply concerning that it may not continue after June.

“The cessation of funding will result in staff redundancies as well as impacting parental employment, as many parents will lose the quality childcare on offer.

“Play is vital to the well-being of our children’s development and learning.

“These cuts are hitting families extremely hard at a time when people are already under pressure.

“I have made representation to the Education Permanent Secretary and to the Secretary of State to request that this funding is extended beyond June 2023.”