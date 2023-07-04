Dáil Éireann unanimously supports motion on A5 funding

The Dáil Éireann have, just now, unanimously supported a motion to honour their commitment to fund 50 per-cent of the cost of the A5 upgrade.

Sinn Féin moved a motion in the Dáil this evening, calling on the Irish Government to provide a categoric assurance that they will part-fund the multi-billion-pound A5 upgrade – in keeping with promises made in the 2006 St Andrews agreement.

Sinn Féin called for the road to be commenced and completed as quickly as possible with speakers stating, ‘the fatalities will continue’.

With the A5 upgrade first announced in 2007, 16 years on many are still waiting for the work to start.

This motion put forward by Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, coincided with a lobbying visit by the ‘Enough is Enough Campaign.’

Sinn Fin, reinforced by voices of the ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign, argued that the A5 upgrade is critical to prevent further lives from being lost, and to enhance the social and economic wellbeing of the north west region.

Speaking at the Dáil Eireann, Donegal TD, Pearse Doherty said, “The most powerful argument tonight is that this road is a killer.”

“It does not discriminate between young or old, rich or poor, north or south, nationalist or unionist,” adding, “and this house needs to speak with one voice.”

“This road has caused so much pain, hurt and anger,” he continued, “and we need to ensure that this road is delivered.”

“As politicians and as people… it is the decent thing to do.”

“I’m asking the government to join with me and say enough is enough,” he concluded.

The lobbying visit by the ‘Enough is Enough Campaign’, which was facilitated by Sinn Féin, saw the group representatives deliver a presentation to TDs and senators on the importance of the A5. This was followed by a Q&A session.

Kate Corrigan, a local mother who lost her son Nathan on the deadly road, also addressed the house, speaking of the ‘gap that Nathan’s death created’.

Commenting on the overwhelming support, the A5 campaign group said, “The House unanimously supported a Sinn Féin motion in relation to the overall funding of the A5 project. Another very significant and positive step in delivering the new road.”