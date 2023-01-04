Daughter of crash victim writes poignant goodbye to mother

MOURNERS gathered in St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon, on Saturday afternoon to pay their final respects to Mary Duffy – one of three people killed in a tragic car crash outside Cookstown on Boxing Day.

The harrowing two-car collision claimed the lives of Mary (52) and her son-in-law, Patrick Rogers (26), who were travelling in one car, as well as a grandmother and mother-of-five, Jennifer Acheson (80), who was travelling in the other.

Ms Acheson, the sister of Ulster Unionist peer and former MP John Taylor, now Lord Kilclooney, was also laid to rest on Saturday afternoon. Her funeral service took place in Desertcreat Parish Church, Cookstown.

On the day of the crash, also travelling in the vehicle along with Mary and Patrick was their respective daughter and wife, Shannon Rogers, and the married couple’s four children. Due to injuries sustained, Shannon was unable to attend the funeral of either her mother or husband. However, she and her four children, Alannah, Eimear, Dylan and Eli, are all said to be making a strong recovery.

Presiding over the solemn ceremony in St Patrick’s Church on Saturday morning, Fr Dean Kevin Donaghy asked for a short eulogy, written by Shannon, to be read from the lectern.

In the brief but moving reading, she wrote, “To mum, you were an inspiration, the best cook, the best craic, my go to girl. You knew how to cheer me up and take my tears away.

“My best friend and the best mum and the best granny; the one who taught me everything.

“You made me the woman I am today, I will miss your smudges, we will never stop loving you and when we need you we will look up.”

Fr Donaghy recalled how Mary was originally from Loughgall, born one of nine into the McKeown family.

Following the passing of Mary’s father, Francis, the family came to live in Dungannon in 1988.

Mary first found work peeling apples in Mackles, but went on to find her true calling as a carer.

“A so familiar person walking everywhere, pulling along her little shopping trolley on her trips to Sainsbury’s and Newell’s Stores,” he said.

Mary found love and started a family with her husband, Jim. It was not long before they had Shannon.

“Mary was so proud of Shannon,” said Fr Donaghy, “and everything that she became.”

As the years went on, with the birth of each of Shannon and Patrick’s children, the light Mary’s daughter brought into her life continued to grow brighter and brighter.

“Mary’s grandchildren held a special place in her heart, and her life revolved around them,” said Fr Donaghy.

Reflecting on the special relationship that developed between Mary and her son-in-law, Patrick, Fr Donaghy remarked upon a photo of the two holding each other in a warm embrace, noting that the picture perfectly exemplified the love that united the whole family circle.

Mary, said Fr Donaghy, was someone who lived a life of love, kindness and generosity.

After the requiem mass, Mary’s remains were taken to Carland Road Cemetery for internment.