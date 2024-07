The daughter of a Dromore man who recently died following a tragic farming accident has said her father ‘lived for his family and his farm’.

82-year-old Harold Gilmore, who was a member of the Ederney-based ‘Plough On’ group and was well known locally, was killed when helping a neighbour with their cattle herd, near his home on the Fintona Road, Dromore. Following a well-attended funeral last Wednesday, Harold’s daughter Nicola McCann spoke with the Herald to pay tribute to the ‘life-loving’ father-of-eight.

“Dad farmed for the whole of his life from immediately after he left school at 14 years old until approximately three years ago when he retired and leased his land.

“We will remember his wide smile, the glint in his eyes, the zest he had for life, his love for his family and most of all, his wonderful sense of humour.

“He lived for his family and his farm,” said Nicola.

Reflecting on how she and her family will remember Harold, she said, “We have a multitude of precious memories, of the times we spent together, how he worked tirelessly to develop his farm and provide for us, the great care he took for his animals and the great love he had for all of us. Dad was a special kind of person. We will treasure his memory for the rest of our days.”

Nicola then briefly outlined the nature of the circumstances surrounding her the event that claimed her father’s life.

“On the evening Dad passed we believe another farmer’s cattle had broken out from the field they were in and Dad, always one to do a good turn for another farmer, had gone to return them. There was a bull among the herd. What exactly happened, we will never know,” she said.

Concluding, Nicola spoke about how community support has been a source of succour for her family over the last week.

“The large numbers of people attending the wake and funeral were indicative of the esteem in which he [Harold] was held.

“We have drawn comfort from knowing that such a large number of people took the time to attend Dad’s wake and funeral. For the support everyone has shown us at this horrendously difficult time, we are most grateful.”