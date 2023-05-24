DCI Caldwell photographed in public for first time since attack

A SENIOR PSNI officer who suffered what were described as ‘life-changing injuries’ during a gun-attack at Youth Sport in Omagh earlier this year has met King Charles at an event in Hillsborough.

Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell, had a private meeting with the monarch at a Garden Party. It was the first time that he has been pictured in public.

DCI Caldwell was recently released from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Advertisement

He has previously privately met with the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on the same day that United States President Joe Biden was in the north on an official visit.

The visit comes as the PSNI continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting which took place while DCI Caldwell was putting footballs into the boot of a car following training for the Beragh Swifts U-15 soccer side in late February.

The PSNI are currently going through thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of their probe into the shooting. Upwards on 20 people have now been arrested, although no-one has as yet been charged in connection to the incident.