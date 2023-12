A WELL-KNOWN conservationist and wildlife expert was horrified last week when he came across two illegally dumped farm animals while strolling in the Tyrone countryside.

Bob Salisbury was walking along the picturesque Marlhill Road, Seskinore when he stumbled upon two decomposing calves.

“It is usually a lovely walk, especially at this time of year, so I was horrified to see that two calves had been dumped along the side of the road.

“It was at a spot that could not be seen from either end of the road, so whoever done it knew exactly what they were at,” said Mr Salisbury.

Upon returning home, Mr Salisbury contacted the relevant authorities, and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) dispatched officers to safely remove the animals.

“It did come as quite a shock, as you can imagine.

“One moment you are walking through a lovely patch of countryside, which Seskinore Rural Community Group work so hard to keep clean, and then all of a sudden you come across two decaying calves. It is disgusting.”

Mr Salisbury said he has spoken to several local farmers about the incident, and each expressed revulsion.

“Any respectable farmer I have told about what happened are just as appalled as I am.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for FODC said, “Following reports of dead livestock on the Marlhill Road, Seskinore, council has acted to safely remove the dead animals and is investigating the circumstances.”

They continued, “Farmers are responsible for the safe and legal disposal of fallen stock (dead livestock). The animal must be collected, identified and removed by an ‘approved transporter’.

“If a fallen animal is not disposed in this manner, the owner, when identified, could be liable to prosecution. Further guidance on dealing with fallen animals can be obtained from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.”

The improper disposal of animal carcasses is not only an unsettling sight for unwitting walkers, it also carries significant real environmental and health risks.

FODC continued, “Decaying animal carcasses spread disease which can be dangerous to public health and the health of other animals in addition to having an adverse impact on the environment, potentially contaminating land and nearby watercourses.

“The council is responsible for removing fallen animals from public and council owned land, while the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is responsible for the removal of fallen animals on public highways.”