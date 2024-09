EMPLOYEES in Terex Omagh have been told that 69 individuals will be out of a job or in new employment by the time the company concludes an ongoing global staff cut.

The multi-national manufacturing corporation announced at the beginning of the summer that there would be a significant number of lay-offs before the end of the year.

At that time, it was reported that the US firm were proposing between 100 and 150 job cuts across the North, where it employs 2,000 people in factories in Omagh, Dungannon, Ballymoney, Derry and Cookstown.

However, a staff member from Terex Omagh has told the UH that word on the factory floor is that the company is planning to reduce the local workforce by almost 70.

The employee, who asked to remain anonymous, revealed that all redundancies so far have been voluntary, with a deadline of September 19 for employees to accept severance offers.

After that, the company may proceed with mandatory layoffs.

It is understood that the voluntary redundancy package includes one week’s wage for every year of service after the second year, with employees over 40 receiving one-and-a-half weeks’ wages per year.

Handled fairly

The employee said, “As far as I can tell, things are being handled fairly. The labour relations authority are involved and seem to be keeping everyone right, both employer and employees.”

The source mentioned that many employees are still considering their options, with some hopeful that the manufacturing industry will recover within the next year.

Speculation on the factory floor includes the possibility of rehiring if market conditions improve after the US Election, but this remains uncertain.

It is understood that some employees, especially those nearing retirement, are content with the voluntary package, while others are anxious about the possibility of compulsory layoffs.

The source added, “Personally, I think I will probably stay and run the gauntlet. It’s a good place to work. It’s just a pity that the market has gone the way that it has. There used to be a two year waiting list for anybody who was looking a machine out of this place.

“Now, I think our reps are struggling to get a sale on their sheets. But that’s the way of it.

“Hopefully it is not long before things turn around.”

In response to the UH, Terex Omagh has acknowledged the difficult situation, but declined to comment on specific details due to the ongoing consultation process.

A company spokesperson emphasised their commitment to supporting employees, minimising job losses, and managing ‘these necessary changes’, with transparency and respect.

They also expressed gratitude to the workforce for their dedication during these challenging times.