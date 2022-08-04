Death announced of Brendan McAnallen

By Alan Rodgers

THE death has been announced of the well-known local businessman, historian and co-founder of the Cormac Trust.

Brendan McAnallen from the Brantry was the father of Cormac McAnallen, the Tyrone footballer whose tragic passing in 2004 came just months after he played an integral part in Tyrone’s first All-Ireland senior success.

In the years that followed Mr McAnallen was a key figure and driving force alongside his wife, Bridget and family, behind the establishment and growth of the Cormac Trust.

Mr McAnallen was also a well-known local businessman and historian, researching many aspects of church and local history in his home area of The Brantry.

He was survived by his wife, Bridget (nee O’Neill) and brothers Kevin and Sean, sister, Margaret (Mannion), sons Donal and Fergus and grandchildren Ailbhe, Lara, Iona, Catherine, Brid and baby Cormac.

The arrangements for Mr McAnallen’s funeral have yet to be confirmed.