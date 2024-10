A FORMER Ulster Rugby star who rose to fame in the 1950s has sadly passed away.

George Snodgrass, aged 91, was a prominent player for Strabane Rugby Football Club (RFC) during their glory days from 1951 to 1968.

He later represented junior Ulster Rugby and served as club captain during the 1957-58 season, leading them to victory in their league with an impressive 156 points scored and zero against.

Advertisement

Last year, Mr Snodgrass helped kick off Strabane RFC’s centenary celebrations by speaking to over 150 guests at the Alley Theatre. He shared passionate and humorous stories about his playing days for Strabane.

A spokesperson for Strabane RFC reflected on Mr Snodgrass, remembering how “dapper” he looked just weeks ago in his new club shirt. “George was surely one of the best and most respected forwards our club has ever produced,” they said. “On top of that, he was a lifelong supporter and ambassador for our club, and only a few weeks ago was pictured looking very dapper, in his new club shirt and tie.

“He was always willing to help and encourage the youngsters and he maintained a great interest in all the club’s recent advancements. George was a role model to all of us, in the way he played and conducted himself in all aspects of his life, and his generosity of spirit and good-natured outlook will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

“Strabane RFC expresses its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Snodgrass family.”

Another spokesperson from Sligo Rugby added, “We are very saddened to hear about the death of George Snodgrass.

“George, along with his two brothers, played for Sligo RFC in our Connacht Junior Cup win in 1954. We were truly touched when he sent us a video last March to join in our celebration of the 1954 team, proving that friendships made through sport can last a lifetime.”

“Our sympathies to Valerie and the Snodgrass family, and to his extended family in Strabane RFC.”

Advertisement

Mr Snodgrass was the much loved husband of the late Norma, devoted father of Pat and Valerie, loving father-in-law of Derwin and Robert, adored grandfather of Sara and Wesley, great-grandfather of Arthur, Elsie and Charlie, dear brother of Joan.

A Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Strabane Presbyterian Church at 1pm on Monday (today), followed by burial afterwards in Urney Cemetery.