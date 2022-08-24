Tributes to well-known former editor

By Alan Rodgers

THE death has occurred of Teddy Quigley who served as editor of the Ulster Herald from 1977 until 1994.

Mr Quigley, who lived in Strabane and was originally from Omagh, spent his whole working life with the newspaper. He began in July 1944 and was a journalist and photographer until taking up the role of editor from the late Senator Dr Patrick McGill in 1977.

During an illustrious career, Mr Quigley covered many of the most significant stories in Omagh and throughout West Tyrone. They included the Omagh Rail Disaster of 1950, Tyrone’s first Ulster GAA success in 1956 and the entirety of the Troubles, including the eventual ceasefires in the summer of 1994. He also guided the newspaper through many of the important technological changes of the 20th century.

On his retirement he continued to pay a keen interest in the fortunes of the newspaper, and attended its Centenary celebrations in 2001.

Many journalists who began their careers with the Ulster Herald have been paying tribute to the help, encouragement and assistance which they received from Mr Quigley.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, Cynthia, son, Victor, daughter-in-law, Martina, grandchildren, Danielle, Vevina, Keevan and Erin and a wide circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home at 35 Laurel Drive, Strabane and his Requiem Funeral Mass takes place tomorrow (Thursday) August 25 at St Mary’s Melmount at 10am.