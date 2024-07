THE Public Prosecution Service (PPS) will meet with the families of the victims before making a final decision on a man facing charges relating to a fatal crash at Garvaghey which killed three young men.

On Tuesday at Omagh Magistrates Court, the case of Donatas Timinskas (35) of Main Street Belmyne Dublin, received an update from the PPS.

Timinskas faces multiple charges, including three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving. He is also charged with speeding, possessing defective brakes, and driving without due care and attention.

Advertisement

The charges stem from a collision at Garvaghey on December 27, 2021, which resulted in the deaths of Peter McNamee, Nathan Corrigan, and Peter Finnegan, all in their 20s.

During Tuesday’s session, the PPS reported that a recent conference with the senior prosecution team raised issues from all parties involved. However, a final decision on the case will be made in six weeks. The prosecutors plan to meet with the victims’ families to inform them of the direction the PPS will take.

The case is scheduled to return to Omagh Magistrates Court on August 20, when the PPS decision will be formally announced.